UGI (NYSE:UGI) Receives Sell Rating from Barclays

UGI (NYSE:UGI)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.19% from the stock’s previous close.

UGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Get UGI alerts:

NYSE:UGI opened at $24.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.55 and its 200-day moving average is $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81. UGI has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $56.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.70.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. UGI had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in UGI by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 465,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.