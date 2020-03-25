Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $175.00

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 25th. During the last week, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded 25.9% higher against the dollar. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. Ultimate Secure Cash has a total market cap of $157,277.10 and $175.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ultimate Secure Cash Profile

Ultimate Secure Cash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official website is ultimatesecurecash.info. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care.

Buying and Selling Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultimate Secure Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

