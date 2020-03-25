Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

A number of research firms have commented on UMPQ. Stephens upgraded Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Umpqua stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.07. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.39.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $310.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Umpqua will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $177,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,338.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,951 shares of company stock worth $202,202. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 32,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 150,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 64,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 351,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

