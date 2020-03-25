UniFirst (UNF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 1st. Analysts expect UniFirst to post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. UniFirst has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 7.60-7.92 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $7.60-7.92 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.51. UniFirst had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $465.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect UniFirst to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UNF stock opened at $142.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.88. UniFirst has a 52 week low of $121.89 and a 52 week high of $217.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

In related news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total transaction of $159,980.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,720.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 725 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $150,937.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,913 shares of company stock worth $1,017,167 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNF has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

