Unilever (AMS:UNIA) Given a €48.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) received a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UNIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €56.50 ($65.70) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €50.18 ($58.35).

Unilever has a 1-year low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a 1-year high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

