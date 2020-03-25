Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given New GBX 4,400 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Unilever (LON:ULVR) had its target price lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,750 ($62.48) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ULVR. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,925 ($64.79) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 4,210 ($55.38) to GBX 3,850 ($50.64) in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,150 ($54.59) target price (down previously from GBX 4,550 ($59.85)) on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 4,220 ($55.51) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,576.82 ($60.21).

Shares of ULVR opened at GBX 3,938 ($51.80) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,369.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,543.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.49. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,583.50 ($47.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,333 ($70.15).

In related news, insider Susan Kilsby acquired 1,250 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,567 ($60.08) per share, for a total transaction of £57,087.50 ($75,095.37). Insiders have purchased a total of 1,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,730,896 in the last 90 days.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

