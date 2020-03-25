Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,524.50 ($59.52).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ULVR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Unilever from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 4,800 ($63.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,925 ($64.79) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,150 ($54.59) target price (down from GBX 4,550 ($59.85)) on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($59.19) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 4,210 ($55.38) to GBX 3,850 ($50.64) in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

In other news, insider Susan Kilsby purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,567 ($60.08) per share, for a total transaction of £57,087.50 ($75,095.37). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,255 shares of company stock worth $5,730,896.

ULVR traded down GBX 20 ($0.26) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,977.50 ($52.32). 4,634,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,000. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,358.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,537.09. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,583.50 ($47.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,333 ($70.15). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion and a PE ratio of 15.74.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 34.72 ($0.46) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

