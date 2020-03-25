Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Marshfield Associates

Marshfield Associates lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,774 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,313 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 3.3% of Marshfield Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Marshfield Associates owned about 0.05% of Union Pacific worth $62,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 17,670.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,589,000 after buying an additional 2,442,530 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Union Pacific by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,575,525,000 after buying an additional 1,775,306 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Union Pacific by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,687,637 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,028,268,000 after buying an additional 549,281 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Union Pacific by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,103,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $199,412,000 after buying an additional 497,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $82,263,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.90.

UNP stock traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.62. 79,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,132,668. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.86. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $188.96. The company has a market cap of $78.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

