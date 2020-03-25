Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Axa

Axa decreased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,865 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 27,160 shares during the period. Axa owned 0.05% of Union Pacific worth $62,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Hi Line Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,622,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 111,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,135,000 after buying an additional 17,565 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,388,000. PointState Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.4% in the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 800,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $129,661,000 after buying an additional 146,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $128.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $188.96. The company has a market capitalization of $81.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNP. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.90.

In other news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.