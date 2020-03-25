Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Partners Group Holding AG

Partners Group Holding AG reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,334 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 88,208 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 3.4% of Partners Group Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $31,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hi Line Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,622,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 111,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,135,000 after purchasing an additional 17,565 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,388,000. PointState Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 800,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $129,661,000 after purchasing an additional 146,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Ardour Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.90.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $4.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,784,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,534,120. The firm has a market cap of $78.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.71. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

