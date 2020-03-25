Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €25.63 ($29.80).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UN01. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.30 ($31.74) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.14) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

ETR:UN01 traded down €0.50 ($0.58) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €22.92 ($26.65). 205,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €26.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is €28.58. Uniper has a 1 year low of €22.96 ($26.70) and a 1 year high of €30.64 ($35.63). The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion and a PE ratio of 7.56.

About Uniper

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

