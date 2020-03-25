UNITE Group (LON:UTG) Earns “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital

UNITE Group (LON:UTG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded UNITE Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) price target on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut UNITE Group to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on UNITE Group from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,236.25 ($16.26).

LON UTG opened at GBX 807.50 ($10.62) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a PE ratio of -25.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,124.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,163.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. UNITE Group has a 1-year low of GBX 577 ($7.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,351 ($17.77).

In related news, insider Richard Akers acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 705 ($9.27) per share, with a total value of £42,300 ($55,643.25).

About UNITE Group

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

