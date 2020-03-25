UNITE Group (LON:UTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

UNITE Group (LON:UTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

UTG has been the topic of several other reports. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on UNITE Group from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded UNITE Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) price target on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut UNITE Group to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. UNITE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,236.25 ($16.26).

Shares of LON:UTG traded up GBX 15.50 ($0.20) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 783.50 ($10.31). 1,868,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,474. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,114.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,162.02. UNITE Group has a 12 month low of GBX 577 ($7.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,351 ($17.77).

In other UNITE Group news, insider Richard Akers purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,170 ($15.39) per share, with a total value of £23,400 ($30,781.37).

UNITE Group Company Profile

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

