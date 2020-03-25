United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research lowered United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised United Continental from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on United Continental in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.79.

UAL stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.38. The company had a trading volume of 8,547,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,137,984. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.36. United Continental has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $96.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Continental will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Continental by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,629,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,208,000 after purchasing an additional 78,632 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in United Continental by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,533,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,302,000 after buying an additional 72,343 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in United Continental by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,342,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,462,000 after buying an additional 841,108 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in United Continental by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,209,000 after buying an additional 603,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in United Continental by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,102,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,494,000 after buying an additional 21,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

