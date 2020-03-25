United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.79.

UNFI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United Natural Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays raised shares of United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNFI opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $601.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.06. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

