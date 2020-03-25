United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.00.

URI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on United Rentals from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of URI stock traded up $8.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.02. 1,502,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,412,767. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.54. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $170.04. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 19.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.53 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,421.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

