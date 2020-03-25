United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707,543 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 152,492 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.95% of United Rentals worth $117,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 531.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 570,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,123,000 after purchasing an additional 480,002 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4,311.1% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 306,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,150,000 after purchasing an additional 299,754 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,088,000 after purchasing an additional 206,621 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,975,000 after buying an additional 138,808 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 549.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 124,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,735,000 after buying an additional 105,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on URI. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $193.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.00.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $86.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $170.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.54.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shiv Singh bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.53 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $400,421.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

