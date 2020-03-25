United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Acquired by Strategic Investment Management LLC

Strategic Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,215,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,220 shares during the period. United States Oil Fund accounts for approximately 5.3% of Strategic Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Strategic Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.96% of United States Oil Fund worth $28,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,536,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,733,000 after buying an additional 3,289,259 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA USO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.08. 98,454,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,558,957. United States Oil Fund LP has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

