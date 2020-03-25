United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.80.

UTX has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of UTX traded up $3.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.70. 2,341,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,870,830. United Technologies has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.30 and a 200-day moving average of $141.18. The stock has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.26.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. United Technologies’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Technologies will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTX. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

