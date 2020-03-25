United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,896 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $56,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UTX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in United Technologies by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,233,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after buying an additional 560,224 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 109,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,399,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 81,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 55,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UTX traded up $9.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.19. 12,016,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,930,348. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.96.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UTX. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

