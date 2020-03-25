UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) is Capital World Investors’ 2nd Largest Position

Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,219,554 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 3.1% of Capital World Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Capital World Investors owned approximately 5.06% of UnitedHealth Group worth $14,091,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,033 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,166,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,847,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,222,197.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $12,081,050. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded up $16.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,337,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,016,982. The firm has a market cap of $184.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $272.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.22. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

Several analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.55.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.