Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UBX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Unity Biotechnology stock opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.77. Unity Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $10.41. The stock has a market cap of $247.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of -0.05.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.15. On average, research analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 27,950 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,433,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,255 shares during the period. 45.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

