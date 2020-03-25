Universa Reaches One Day Volume of $1,185.00 (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Universa has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $1,185.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Universa has traded up 25.4% against the dollar. One Universa token can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Cobinhood, CoinBene and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Universa Token Profile

Universa launched on January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News. Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com. Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN.

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Livecoin, Cobinhood and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

