Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Stock Holdings Lowered by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 68.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,529 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cynthia Jane Comparin acquired 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $154.25 per share, with a total value of $99,491.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OLED. BidaskClub downgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Universal Display from to in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.45.

NASDAQ:OLED traded up $5.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,598. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.08 and a 200-day moving average of $183.87. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $105.11 and a 12 month high of $230.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 34.13%. The company had revenue of $101.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Universal Display’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

