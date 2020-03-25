UnlimitedIP (UIP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $459,906.00

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $3.73 million and $459,906.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, OTCBTC, BigONE and LBank.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UnlimitedIP alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014904 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.08 or 0.02591808 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00185117 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00041869 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 57.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Token Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,236,152,840 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io.

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, OTCBTC, LBank, BigONE and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UnlimitedIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnlimitedIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.