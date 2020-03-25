Unobtanium Market Capitalization Tops $8.86 Million (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One Unobtanium coin can currently be bought for $43.88 or 0.00664073 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Unobtanium has a total market cap of $8.86 million and $228.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unobtanium alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,608.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $218.65 or 0.03308749 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00019541 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000591 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Unobtanium Coin Profile

UNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,891 coins. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner. Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno.

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, C-CEX, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unobtanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unobtanium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.