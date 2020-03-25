Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,476 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Urban Edge Properties worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UE. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 13,935 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 683.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 167,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

UE stock opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $988.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.26). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $95.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.02 million. On average, research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

UE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.