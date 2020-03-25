Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Sold by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 231,446 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned about 0.51% of Urban Outfitters worth $13,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.94. 65,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,283,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.34 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.91. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.73.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

URBN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Urban Outfitters from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.95.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

