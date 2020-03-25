US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of US Ecology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of US Ecology from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. US Ecology has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $67.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.94 and a 200 day moving average of $55.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.69 million, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). US Ecology had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $231.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that US Ecology will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other US Ecology news, Director Stephen A. Romano purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $96,010 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in US Ecology by 377.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 48,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after acquiring an additional 34,627 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 128.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 415,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,591,000 after acquiring an additional 233,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

