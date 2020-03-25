US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 76.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429,311 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of US Foods worth $5,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tobam bought a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in US Foods by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in US Foods by 3,263.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. US Foods Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $43.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.26.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. US Foods had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. US Foods’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USFD. Cfra lowered shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

