Utrust (UTK) Trading 32.8% Higher Over Last Week

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 25th. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $3.91 million and $2.07 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded 32.8% higher against the dollar. One Utrust token can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, IDEX, Ethfinex and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015006 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.08 or 0.02594205 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00184646 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00042026 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033981 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Utrust Token Profile

Utrust’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/@UTRUST. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com.

Utrust Token Trading

Utrust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Huobi, OKEx, Ethfinex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

