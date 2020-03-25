Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Position Increased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,174 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.69% of Vail Resorts worth $66,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTN. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $268.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.55.

NYSE MTN opened at $142.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.94. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $255.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $924.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.25%.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.