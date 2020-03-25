Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,242,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,760 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vale worth $56,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 552.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vale by 1,002.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Vale by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vale by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. 18.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VALE. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. HSBC raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.65 price objective on shares of Vale in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

Shares of NYSE VALE traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.04. 32,929,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,289,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Vale SA has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $14.19. The company has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.67.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

