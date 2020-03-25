Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VLO opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.51. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.31%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VLO. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $114.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

