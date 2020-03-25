Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,094 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.08% of Valley National Bancorp worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

VLY traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $6.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,623. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.84. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $276.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

In other news, EVP Ronald H. Janis acquired 7,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $48,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 62,230 shares in the company, valued at $434,365.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jennifer W. Steans acquired 55,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $412,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,560. 3.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.