VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Holdings Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,746 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.17% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after purchasing an additional 18,412 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 127,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $440,000.

Shares of ITM stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,330. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.77 and a fifty-two week high of $52.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.21.

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

