Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Acquired by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. owned about 0.40% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGV. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000.

Shares of ESGV stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.56. The company had a trading volume of 21,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,951. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $60.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.19.

