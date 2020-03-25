Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,672. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $202.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.60.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

