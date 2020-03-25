Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $99.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $109.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.14 and a 200-day moving average of $87.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.