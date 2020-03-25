Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Trimmed by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 152,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 463,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 52,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $62.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.66. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

