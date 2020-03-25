Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Position Boosted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 209,848.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,659 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $570,000. Quantum Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 152,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 28,614.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period.

VGSH opened at $62.15 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.04.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

