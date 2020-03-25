Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 376.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,303,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,964 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $505,818,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,152,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,538 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2,684.2% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,193,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Bank LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,586,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $226.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,755,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,999,110. The business’s 50-day moving average is $274.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $311.59.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

