Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 126.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,358 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 176,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after acquiring an additional 25,743 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,131,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,464,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $49.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.58. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $55.41.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.