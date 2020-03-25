Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 140.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 310.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 316,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,704,000 after buying an additional 17,799 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 437.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 22,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 18,033 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $551,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,182,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,806,000 after buying an additional 85,306 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $84.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.45. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $76.49 and a 12 month high of $89.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.