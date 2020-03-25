Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 222.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Brinker Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Brinker Capital Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $31,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,672 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $131,031,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,463,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,836 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,932,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,799,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,436,000 after purchasing an additional 781,695 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock opened at $84.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.45. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $89.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

