Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,650,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,736 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 8.4% of Brinker Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Brinker Capital Inc. owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $270,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 85,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,979,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $122.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.70. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

