Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc reduced its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 457,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 164,111 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.31% of Veeva Systems worth $64,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,673,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 26,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VEEV. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.85.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $144.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Veeva Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $176.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total value of $65,498.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,879.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 2,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.63, for a total transaction of $357,088.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,654.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,097 shares of company stock worth $2,761,836 in the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

