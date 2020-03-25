Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Lowered to $175.00 at Morgan Stanley

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $176.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Cfra lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (down from $192.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.80.

VEEV stock traded down $10.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.31. 1,798,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,211. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.32, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $176.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.09.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.00 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $165,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,172. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 4,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total transaction of $572,518.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,257.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,836 over the last 90 days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,791,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,628,000 after buying an additional 1,592,568 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,097,000 after buying an additional 35,850 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,418,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,224,000 after buying an additional 244,888 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,135,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,352,000 after buying an additional 153,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,997,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,986,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

