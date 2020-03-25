Veil (VEIL) One Day Volume Hits $136,732.00

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for $0.0203 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and VINEX Network. Veil has a market cap of $1.26 million and $136,732.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Veil has traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014867 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.87 or 0.02585903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00184478 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00041886 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 59.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil’s total supply is 70,762,683 coins and its circulating supply is 61,921,754 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil.

Buying and Selling Veil

Veil can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and VINEX Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

