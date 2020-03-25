Velas Market Cap Reaches $27.11 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Velas has a total market cap of $27.11 million and $523,652.00 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0202 or 0.00000302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Velas has traded up 5.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000154 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000807 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,073,270,523 coins and its circulating supply is 1,342,187,932 coins. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

